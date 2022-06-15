Police visited condo where man shot, killed wife, mother-in-law and stepson last week

Casselberry police said they are trying to figure out why a man shot and killed his wife, mother-in-law and stepson before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting happened at a condo off Coawood Court on Tuesday morning.

Officers said they responded to the same address just last week.

Police said they had been to the condo two other times in the last couple of years. The wife reported that she was concerned. The man was jealous and suspected infidelity, so he was following her around.

Police also said they were at the condo last week because the wife reported that she had concerns because she had heard rumors that her husband had purchased a gun.

“She had never seen the firearm. What she had heard was that he was supposed to be trying to sell the firearm to someone else,” said Casselberry police Chief Larry Krantz.

The gun had been purchased legally and the man had not made any threats against anyone.

Police believe the man used that gun to kill his wife, mother-in-law, stepson and himself. They also believe that the mother-in-law may have been visiting from Venezuela.

Police are trying to make sure they notify the victims’ families before releasing their names.

