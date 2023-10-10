Police, volunteers continue search for missing boy in Watertown Township

WATERTOWN TWP. — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the search for a missing boy would continue Tuesday morning after searchers were unable to locate him overnight.

"Specialized units worked throughout the night and at this time, have been unable to locate the missing child," the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said in a post about 7 a.m. "As you get up this morning, if you live in the area, please check your outbuildings, vehicles, trees, etc. The missing boy is reported to also be a climber and could be in a tree or any other elevated structure."

Divers were checking at least one pond in the area Monday night.

Sheriff's officials said volunteers and police would meet at 7 a.m. Tuesday to continue looking for the boy.

"Any volunteers looking to help in the morning should meet at the Watertown Township Hall [12803 S. Wacousta Road] at 7 a.m.," officials said Monday night. "We ask that any volunteers come dressed appropriately for search-and-rescue operations in poor weather conditions."

The temperature at Capital Region International Airport dipped as low as 42 degrees at 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service Grand Rapids office, and was just 44 at 7 a.m. today.

The boy, who is autistic and non-verbal, was reported missing shortly after 2 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. Police from several agencies, as well as numerous civilian volunteers, spent much of the night searching for the boy. Police have not released his name.

The boy walked away from his home in the 13000 block of South Bauer Road, just north of Clark Road, and has not been seen since.

In an earlier post on X, formerly Twitter, the Michigan State Police said the boy was wearing gray-and-blue shorts and a blue sweatshirt.

"We are seeking assistance from the public in locating him," the Sheriff's Office said. "If you live in the area, please check your home, outbuildings, cameras, etc. We are continuing the search with specialized resources this evening with the hope of locating him."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police, volunteers search for missing boy in Watertown Township