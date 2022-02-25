Police: Volusia teen body-slammed, seriously hurt classmate

A 17-year-old DeLand High School student was arrested Wednesday after a 14-year-old classmate was slammed to the ground, sustaining serious injuries to his head and neck, according to police.

“The DeLand Police Department does not condone this type of behavior and will investigate and prosecute those who engage in this type of behavior to the highest extent,” the department said Friday.

The teen faces a felony charge of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor charge of disruption/interference with school functions, DPD said.

Six other students are also facing a charge of disruption to school functions.

The incident became a “major campus disruption,” police said.

The suspect and the 14-year-old walked away from the fight, but the suspect picked the student up and slammed him head first onto concrete, the department said.

The boy was taken to AdventHealth DeLand and then to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.