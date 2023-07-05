Police: Vt. man charged after allegedly fleeing traffic stop, hitting Lebanon cop with vehicle

Jul. 5—A Vermont man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing a July 4 traffic stop in Lebanon and hitting a police officer with the vehicle he was driving, officials said.

Lebanon police stopped a black Cadillac Tuesday for being unregistered and having defective equipment, Lebanon Police Chief Phillip Roberts said in a statement.

Upon speaking with the driver, identified as John Cyncar, 51, of Wells River, Vermont, police learned he did not possess a license and had no other form of identification on him, officials said.

When Cyncar would not provide his name to officers, Roberts said, he was asked to step out of the vehicle, "refused and reached for the shifting lever to drive away."

"As officers tried to remove the male from the vehicle, he was able to start the vehicle and drive away," Roberts said in a statement. "As he drove away, he struck an officer on the elbow and leg with the vehicle, and a second officer jumped away to avoid being dragged by the vehicle."

The officers did not suffer serious injuries.

Lebanon police pursued the vehicle from Mechanic Street to School Street, where the operator became" hung up on a tree stump" in a grassy area between two parking lots.

The driver, identified as Cyncar, was taken into custody without further incident.

Police determined Cyncar had a nationwide extraditable warrant out of Colorado for dangerous drugs.

Cyncar was charged by Lebanon police with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a Class B Felony, for striking an officer. He was also charged with resisting arrest and disobeying an officer, both Class A misdemeanors, and reckless operation, driving after suspension, and unregistered vehicle.

Cyncar was transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections, pending arraignment in the Grafton County Superior Court.

