Police: W-B couple charged with DUI after car crash during 4:45 a.m. driving lesson

Bob Kalinowski, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read
Mar. 31—Wilkes-Barre police said they made a double-DUI arrest Monday after a woman crashed a car while her boyfriend was reportedly giving her driving lessons while both were intoxicated at 4:45 a.m.

Police said they responded to a crash on the 400 block of East South Street and encountered the pair, Carmona Gonzalo, 32, of Wilkes-Barre, and Jennifer Gilmore, 31, of Wilkes-Barre.

Both were eventually charged with driving under the influence, police said.

Investigators said Gilmore tried to flee the crash on foot with a partially empty bottle of liquor, but was quickly captured and detained.

Gonzalo said "he was teaching his girlfriend how to drive" but he was unable to drive himself because he had just smoked marijuana, police said. Gilmore admitted she was driving the crashed car and that "she was drunk," police said.

As officers were placing Gilmore into custody, Gonzalo entered the car and attempted to drive away, police said.

Police said they soon stopped the car and took Gonzalo into custody, too.

— Bob Kalinowski

