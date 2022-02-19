Police: W.Va. deer poaching probe leads to Maryland fishing violation charges

Feb. 19—OAKLAND, Md. — Electronic data obtained during investigation of alleged illegally killed deer in West Virginia led to charges of fishing violations in Maryland, according to police.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police in December received warrants to seize multiple cellphones and their contents at the Keyser, West Virginia, residence of Colton Broadwater.

"Several videos were obtained depicting spotlighting and illegal kills ... as well as instant messages, Facebook messages and cellphone location details," according to police reports.

In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties in West Virginia from mid September to late December were filed against eight area residents.

Broadwater was charged with roughly 90 counts that include illegal wildlife possession, conspiracy and nighttime hunting.

Christopher Biggs was charged and subsequently suspended from his job as EMS chief of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

His son, Tyler Biggs, Dalton Dolly, Gregory Broadwater, Robert Horner Sr., Robert "Beau" Horner Jr., and Ivy Rodehaver also face related charges.

Tyler Biggs and Dolly were Mineral County sheriff deputies at the time of the alleged offenses and reportedly resigned from their jobs.

Maryland Natural Resources Police Sgt. Michael Friend said information West Virginia NRP collected during the deer investigation led to Maryland fishing violations, which allegedly happened in August 2021, against Tyler Biggs, Colton Broadwater and his father Gregory Broadwater.

"Evidence of the violation was discovered during the execution of a search warrant by West Virginia Natural Resources Police on one of the defendant's cell phones," Friend said via email. "The probable cause for the search warrant was the (West Virginia) deer violations."

Photographic evidence showed Tyler Biggs in possession of a large trout in the catch and return special trout management area of the Upper Potomac River near Barnum, Friend said.

"Photographic evidence was discovered showing the Broadwaters fishing in the restricted area below the dam of Jennings Randolph Lake," Friend said. "No fishing is allowed in this area as the public is prohibited from entering this area."

Tyler Biggs and Colton Broadwater are also charged with false entry into public records in Maryland related to the West Virginia deer case from December.

"Photos were found of Tyler holding a large deer he claimed to have been taken in (Maryland) in the same area as Colton," according to West Virginia NRP documents.

"All of the deer were killed either in Mineral, Hampshire or Grant County, West Virginia," Friend said. "None were killed in Maryland."

The investigation remains open, he said.

"Additional suspects could be identified," Friend said.

Teresa McMinn is the Digital Editor for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.