Police wait for young black bear to come down from tree at Rex Hospital in Raleigh

Raleigh police and animal control officers are on the scene at Rex Hospital on Lake Boone Trail, where a small black bear was spotted early Tuesday morning.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the bear had climbed a tree in a section of the hospital parking lot facing Blue Ridge Road, and police are currently waiting it out.

A spokesperson for Raleigh Police Department, said the police have been consulting with NC Wildlife Resources Commission, and have been advised to give the bear time to come down on its own.

In a note to employees Tuesday morning, UNC Rex administration said that the bear was near the visitors’ parking deck, close to the corner of Lake Boone Trail and Blue Ridge Road.

The note read: “The bear is not seen as a threat to teammates, patients or visitors, but all are urged to be aware of the situation and pay attention to any closed off areas. If any on-campus traffic changes are required, that will be handled by Rex Protective Services.”

Why are there bears in Raleigh?

This is at least the third time young black bears have been spotted in Raleigh in the past few months. In May, a black bear was spotted in a neighborhood near the Elks Lodge on Lead Mine Road, and another was seen in Raleigh’s Village District, near Oberlin Road.

According to wildlife experts, most North Carolina black bears live in the eastern part of the state, in the NC mountain areas, or up nearer Virginia. When we see them in this area, they are typically just passing through.

Roland Kays, a scientist at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences, told The News & Observer in a previous report that “every year there are some teenagers who go looking for territory and they wander the wrong way and if there are no girl bears there, they just keep going.”

Kays said the bears don’t know where they’re coming from or where they’re going to, “they just know they can’t stay home because mom kicked them out, and they’re looking for a new territory and they just keep walking.”