Police in Wall and Lower Township seek help finding Cape May County mail carrier

Police in Wall and Lower Township are asking for the public’s help in finding a Cape May County man whose vehicle was found abandoned on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway Sunday morning.

Corey McFadden, 33, a mail carrier who works out of the Cape May Post Office, was reported missing by his co-workers when he failed to show up for work Monday, Lower Township police said.

Mike Bethel, a supervisor at the Post Office, said staff there are increasingly worried about their friend and co-worker.

“We’re all in shock,” Bethel said.

The New Jersey State Police found McFadden’s white mid-2000s two-door Volkswagen Golf GTI on the northbound shoulder of the Parkway around 11:15 a.m. at milepost 96.4, Wall police said. McFadden's keys were left in the car, which was either disabled or had run out of gas, police said.

Detectives have not been able to track his whereabouts through his cell phone, which he does not have, police said. McFadden is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police are not aware of any indications that McFadden was in crisis prior to his disappearance.

Lower Township Police Department is heading up the missing persons investigation, but Wall police were called in Tuesday night, Wall police Capt. Chad Clark said.

Wall and Lower Township police were searching for Corey McFadden, 33, a mail carrier in Cape May whose car was found abandoned on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Wall sent a five-person team of officers on bike and on foot out to Robert L. Brice Memorial Park Wednesday to look for McFadden. Some of the dense and marshy areas of the park were too thick to traverse, Clark said.

Officers also canvassed nearby neighborhoods to find any Ring or other home security camera video footage that might offer clues, he said. The department is urging people living near Brice Park, Sandpiper Way, Shoreline Drive, Westside Drive, Allenwood Lakewood-Road and Atlantic Avenue to check any footage they may have.

Police are urging anyone with information on McFadden's whereabouts to call Wall Detectives Shane Roland or John Spinapont at (732) 449-4500 or the Lower Township Police Department at 609-886-2711.

