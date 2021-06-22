Police: Walls, floor of New Kensington apartment where woman was stabbed were covered in blood

Jun. 21—New Kensington police said officers responding to a reported fight Saturday night at Central Towers found a large amount of blood on the floor and walls of an apartment when they arrived.

Police said Cheyenne Nicole Preves-Taranovsky, 21, had cut and stabbed a woman in the altercation. A criminal complaint said the alleged victim, who was bleeding from her left hand and had multiple cuts on her arms and chest, told officers Preves-Taranovsky had stabbed her.

Police said Preves-Taranovsky told officers that she and the alleged victim had been arguing and the other woman would not allow her to leave the apartment and punched her and threw her around a bedroom.

Preves-Taranovsky told officers she grabbed a knife that was on a dresser and threw it at the other woman, the complaint said.

The alleged victim said Preves-Taranovsky punched her multiple times before grabbing a knife and trying to stab her multiple times by swinging it at her, police said. The alleged victim said she was cut when she grabbed the knife with her left hand.

Police said officers found a knife handle but could not find the blade. The alleged victim told officers it broke off during the assault, the complaint said.

Preves-Taranovsky did not have an attorney listed in court records. According to police, she refused to provide a home address, claiming she has been staying at different addresses in the New Kensington and Arnold areas. She was listed as homeless.

New Kensington police charged Preves-Taranovsky with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and resisting arrest. She was arraigned Sunday and sent to Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.