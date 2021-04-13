Police: Walmart driver steals package from porch

James Halpin, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 13—A Walmart delivery driver stole a package after pretending to drop it off at its scheduled destination, Wilkes-Barre police said.

Stephen Prussock, no age given, is facing theft charges alleging he stole the package from a porch on Saturday afternoon. Police said the victim reported he was expecting a delivery from Walmart. Surveillance video showed Prussock, the delivery driver, walking up the steps and dropping off the package on the porch, police said.

Prussock snapped a picture to confirm the package had been delivered, then picked the package back up and walked away, police said.

Investigators identified Prussock with the assistance of Walmart management, police said. Prussock is facing charges of theft and theft by deception, police said.

— James Halpin

Contact the writer: jhalpin@citizensvoice.com; 570-821-2058

