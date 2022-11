MarketWatch

The midterms are over, so perhaps it’s time to shelve political talk — especially if your dinner table is composed of family members from opposite sides of the political aisle. It would certainly be a good idea to avoid talk of inheritance — that might be one way to guarantee a bust-up over the mashed potatoes and gravy, especially if your siblings have an acrimonious history. Now that politics and inheritance are off the table, put a stop to complaining about high prices and the low stock market.