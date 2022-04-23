Police: Walnut Hills shooting left four people injured Friday

Four people were shot in Walnut Hills Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

Police were called to the area of Kemper Lane near East McMillan Street around 6:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Three men and one woman were shot, according to police. The victims were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

