Police: Waltham man arrested in Salem on aggravated assault charge, injured victim sent to hospital

A 30-year-old Waltham man is accused of assaulting and seriously injuring a victim with a knife in Salem, police said.

Bryan Brandao was arrested and charged with aggravated assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife, resulting in serious bodily injury, police said.

His arrest stems from an incident just after midnight on Oct. 28, when officers responded to the area of North Street and Summer Street for a report of a fight, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding heavily from his left forearm/wrist area, police said. The victim was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital for emergency treatment. His condition was not known on Saturday.

Police said Brandao had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were able to later identify Brandao as the assault suspect, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

