Police in Walton County looking for armed and dangerous shooting suspect
The Monroe Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a shooting suspect.
Jaqwon Williams, 23, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened recently on G.W. Carver Circle.
Police say Williams is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see him, use caution and do not approach him.
He is described as 6′ 2″ tall, weighing about 145 lbs. with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Williams is urged to contact Detective Mitch Studdard with Monroe Police Department at 770-266-5199 or call 911.
