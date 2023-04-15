Police want to ask 140 Douglas Anderson School of the Arts students about campus misconduct

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts entrance

Prosecutors and police could interview 140 students from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts as a web of investigations involving faculty conduct keeps unfolding, Duval County school officials reported Friday.

An outside law firm will examine handling of “reports of improper conduct over the history of the school,” Superintendent Diana Greene said in a message to students’ families.

Separately, school employees will undergo new training on ethics and responsibilities of educators, Greene told families. She also said students will be offered voluntary after-school sessions on “deflecting, rejecting, and reporting” sexual advances as well as their rights under federal Title IX protections against sex-based discrimination.

The steps were announced as school officials continue to deal with fallout from the arrest last month of longtime vocal department chair Jeffrey Clayton on charges involving lewd conduct with a student on campus.

A cell phone photo provided by a parent recorded the arrest in late March of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher Jeffrey Clayton, who has since retired.

Clayton retired after the felony arrest but in the weeks since then people connected to the school have complained that earlier reports of misconduct at Douglas Anderson weren’t properly investigated.

A second faculty member, English teacher Kerry Burke-McCloud was not charged with a crime but was reassigned off-campus and without student contact for an unspecified “professional standards review,” school officials said last month.

In a phone message to students’ families, Principal Tina Wilson said the State Attorney’s Office, school police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wanted to interview about 140 students “identified based on class rosters and participation in certain programs in recent years.”

The interviews would be voluntary and short, but could lead to requests for more extensive questioning later, the principal said.

A second call from Wilson was used to notify families of students wanted for interviews, and the principal told those families that “law enforcement will contact you directly” if more questions need answering later.

Reached for comment Friday evening, a State Attorney’s Office spokesman said only that he was seeking information on the interviews.

The law-enforcement investigation is only one of a series of inquiries at the school, and Greene’s message Friday said that “all current personnel investigations will continue.”

The superintendent said “a broad investigation” of handling of reports about misconduct would be handled by a firm retained through Jacksonville Office of General Counsel.

School district spokesman Tracy Pierce said he didn’t know which firm would be doing that review but said “the integrity and credibility of this investigation necessitates that it be conducted external of the district.”

Greene said her office and the School Board will receive whatever findings and recommendations come from the review.

“To the extent possible, this investigation will seek to reveal both issues of policy, procedure, and/or employee adherence to policy and procedure,” Greene said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Lawyers to check past 'reports of improper conduct' at Douglas Anderson