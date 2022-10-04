Police want help finding a 29-year-old man last seen in a Miami-Dade ALF in August

Nobody has seen Kenneth Wiggins in seven weeks, since about 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 at an assisted living facility in Northeast Miami-Dade. That’s why Miami-Dade police asked for the public’s help Tuesday afternoon.

Wiggins stands 5-foot-10, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and short, wavy black hair. He’s missing teeth at the front of his mouth. He has a tiger tattooed on one forearm and “Cathy” on a wrist.

Kenneth Wiggins hasn’t been seen since Aug. 16.

He was last seen at an address in the 500 block of Northeast 160th Street that Miami-Dade property records says is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home being rented and Miami-Dade police say is an assisted living facility.

Anyone who knows anything about Wiggins whereabouts can contact Miami-Dade police’s special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).