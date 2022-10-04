Police want help finding a 29-year-old man last seen in a Miami-Dade ALF in August

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Nobody has seen Kenneth Wiggins in seven weeks, since about 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 at an assisted living facility in Northeast Miami-Dade. That’s why Miami-Dade police asked for the public’s help Tuesday afternoon.

Wiggins stands 5-foot-10, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and short, wavy black hair. He’s missing teeth at the front of his mouth. He has a tiger tattooed on one forearm and “Cathy” on a wrist.

Kenneth Wiggins hasn’t been seen since Aug. 16.
Kenneth Wiggins hasn’t been seen since Aug. 16.

He was last seen at an address in the 500 block of Northeast 160th Street that Miami-Dade property records says is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home being rented and Miami-Dade police say is an assisted living facility.

Anyone who knows anything about Wiggins whereabouts can contact Miami-Dade police’s special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

Recommended Stories