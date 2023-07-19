Police want to identify bank robber who claimed to have explosive
The Stockbridge Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a bank robber.
On Monday, just before 5 p.m., the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 5490 N. Henry Blvd. claiming to have an explosive device and demanding money.
After receiving the cash, the suspect escaped on a black bicycle towards Davidson Highway.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or text “CSA” and your tip to CSA + tip CRIMES (274637).
Tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward if your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
