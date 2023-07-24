Police want to identify man who robbed LaGrange cab driver

LaGrange police are trying to identify a man accused of robbing a cab driver.

On July 22, just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Hearthstone Drive.

The victim told police he was giving two unknown men a ride from the LaGrange Mall.

The victim said one of the men sitting in the back seat of his car grabbed him around the neck while the other man grabbed the Styrofoam cup in his cup holder that had approximately $35-$40 in cash in it.

Both men then exited the cab and ran away.

If you can identify the man pictured, please contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603, Detective Norris at 706-883-2677, or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. The case number is 2023073397.

