Police want to identify two people seen breaking into vehicles in LaGrange

LaGrange police are looking to identify two people suspected of breaking into vehicles.

Police say they’ve received reports about a white man and woman driving a black Nissan Rogue with Florida tag #62DEIA in parking lots throughout LaGrange.

Police say they have been seen breaking into cars.

If anyone sees the vehicle and its occupants or has any information about the identity of the suspects, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 or Officer Horseman at 706-883-2603.

