Police: Wanted carjacking suspect arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles during chase in Boston

A wanted carjacking suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities say he crashed into three vehicles during a police pursuit in Boston.

A trooper on patrol spotted a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking that occurred “several days ago” and tried to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Morrissey Boulevard, but the suspect refused to stop, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The suspect, who state police say was wearing a ski mask and sunglasses, allegedly tried to flee on foot after crashing into the vehicles.

Police: Wanted carjacking suspect taken into custody after crashing into 3 vehicles in Boston

State police noted that troopers quickly nabbed the suspect and took him into custody on Ashland Street. His name has not yet been released.

One motorist who was struck by the suspect was extricated from their wrecked vehicle and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

