Police: Wanted man arrested at MBTA station after ‘asking officer if he was stupid’

A wanted man was arrested at an MBTA station last week following a confrontation with a police officer, officials said.

An officer responding to a report of illegal drug activity at Back Bay station on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. encountered 41-year-old Edward Morgan, of Boston, according to the Transit Police Department.

When the officer asked Morgan if he planned to use a form of public transportation, he allegedly responded by “essentially asking the officer if he was stupid.”

Investigators later determined that Morgan had two outstanding warrants out of Boston Municipal Court for malicious destruction of property and threats to commit a crime, according to police.

Morgan was taken into custody and booked at Transit police headquarters.

An investigation remains ongoing.

