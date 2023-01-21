Police: Wanted man arrested in Pueblo on homicide warrant

Annika Schmidt, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
·1 min read

Jan. 20—An FBI Safe Streets fugitive was arrested Friday in Pueblo.

Pueblo police said a patrol officer witnessed a suspicious male in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue. The man was later identified as 19-year-old Angelo Naranjo.

Naranjo had a felony warrant for homicide with $250,000 bond and a misdemeanor warrant for carrying a concealed weapon, according to a release. Both warrants were out of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

While Naranjo was being taken into custody, police said officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl and a revolver loaded with live ammunition, according to the release.

Naranjo was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center.

