Police: Wanted man arrested in Pueblo on homicide warrant

Jan. 20—An FBI Safe Streets fugitive was arrested Friday in Pueblo.

Pueblo police said a patrol officer witnessed a suspicious male in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue. The man was later identified as 19-year-old Angelo Naranjo.

Naranjo had a felony warrant for homicide with $250,000 bond and a misdemeanor warrant for carrying a concealed weapon, according to a release. Both warrants were out of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

While Naranjo was being taken into custody, police said officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl and a revolver loaded with live ammunition, according to the release.

Naranjo was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center.