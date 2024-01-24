Police warn against water guns resembling real firearms

Police in Simi Valley have issued a warning about citizens wielding water guns that resemble real firearms during the “Water Wars” event.

“Water Wars is a competition, consisting of mainly high school students – primarily seniors – where they plot and go after other high school students with water guns,” a Simi Valley PD news release stated. “It has increased in popularity nationally over the last few years.”

During the annual competition, which is not school sponsored, students can go after other players only under certain circumstances, like when their target is going to or coming home from school or work.

With players hiding in parking lots, behind bushes and other places in the community, others unaware of the Water Wars competition who spot these activities are likely to be concerned for public safety.

“The becomes an extreme problem when concerned residents call in their sightings and officers respond to these calls for service,” police said.

Police in Simi Valley issued a warning against water guns that resemble real firearms that are sometimes used during an annual event called Water Wars. (SVPD)

As water-gun technology has gotten more sophisticated, many of them are now gas propelled and can be sold without “universal orange tips” that signify the guns are fakes.

“[W]e strongly encourage all parents to speak to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing anything that even remotely resembles a real firearm,” the release stated.

Authorities conclude their warning by suggesting that anyone participating in annual event ensure that their water gun look “obviously fake.”

