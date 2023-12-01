Police warn of 'card-draining' scam that impacted over 100 gift cards at Pennsylvania grocery store

PHILADELPHIA - Police are warning shoppers of an ongoing gift card scam known as "card draining" that recently impacted over 100 gift cards at a Pennsylvania grocery store.

The scam, according to police, involves thieves removing a gift card from store shelves and carefully procuring the card's information before returning it to the rack.

When a victim unknowingly purchases a compromised gift card, police say the thieves use the stolen card number and pin-codes to drain the card's value.

The New Britain Township Police department reported over 100 Visa Vanilla and Apple gift cards were recently compromised at a local Giant grocery store.

The department says the nationwide card draining scam has been reported across Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Authorities urge shoppers to check gift card packaging for signs of tampering, and to report cards that they believe could be compromised to a store manager.