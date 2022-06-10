Police warn of 'fake jewelry' scams in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Police Department is warning the public about a potential scam hitting the area.

Lt. Adam Petersen said police were called out to around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to S. Lafayette Place and S. Creole Place for a report of a fraud.

Someone tried to sell "fake jewelry" to another person and an argument ensured, Petersen said.

Police arrived to the seen that Petersen described as an "attempted fraud" but no arrests were made.

Petersen said around this time of the year there's an uptick in reports of fake jewelry scams in the area. The suspects are likely people from out of town.

Most victims are approached in gas stations where the scammer gives a sad story about needing money for gas. They'll offer the fake jewelry in exchange for money, Petersen said.

