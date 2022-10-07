Police warn of fentanyl danger

Oct. 7—Police are warning of the possibly dangerous and potentially fatal presence of fentanyl in illicit pills in the area.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, members of the Vigo County Drug Task Force were conducting an investigation into the distribution and sale of fentanyl pills on Sept. 20 when they arrested Leslie C. Robinson, 35, Terre Haute.

Robinson was booked into Vigo County Jail on controlled substance, firearm, marijuana and resisting charges. Bond was set at $350,000 cash, no 10%, and he next due in court Oct. 13, according to online jail records.

Officers also executed a search warrant at Robin's residence on the north side of Terre Haute and reported locating thousands of fentanyl pills with a weight just under 2 pounds. Estimated street value is about $75,000, THPD said in a social media post.

Police, citing federal information, say there is a significant risk that illegal drugs have been intentionally contaminated with fentanyl.

Because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers have been mixing fentanyl with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction, THPD said.

Producing illicit fentanyl is not an exact science. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person's body size, tolerance and past usage.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has found counterfeit pills ranging from .02 to 5.1 milligrams (more than twice the lethal dose) of fentanyl per tablet.

They also said:

—About 42% of pills tested for fentanyl contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl, considered a potentially lethal dose.

—Drug trafficking organizations typically distribute fentanyl by the kilogram (2.2 pounds). One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

It is possible for someone to take a pill without knowing it contains fentanyl. It is also possible to take a pill knowing it contains fentanyl, but with no way of knowing if it contains a lethal dose.

If anyone has information regarding the sale or distribution of fentanyl or any illegal substance they are encouraged to call the Vigo County Drug Task Force 812-244-2590 or email reportdrugs@terrehaute.in.gov