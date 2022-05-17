Wichita Falls police warns the public to be on the lookout for Fentanyl-laced pills.

Wichita Falls police say they have seen an increase in Fentanyl-laced pills.

According to a Public Safety announcement:

The WFPD has recently seen an increase in Fentanyl-laced pills that appear to be the drug Percocet, AKA Oxycodone.

According to police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, “Fentanyl is a synthetic form of Opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. These fake pills have caused overdoses and even deaths in many sections of our country.”

The police department warns the public not to ingest any drugs unless they are prescribed to you and you are confident of their origin.

Police are asking if you have information about anyone possessing or selling suspicious pills, to call the police non-emergency number 940-720-5000 or the WFPD Crime Stopper telephone number 940-322-9888.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Police warn of Fentanyl laced pills