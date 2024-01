Jan. 13—MYSTIC — Local police are warning the public to avoid downtown Mystic due to flooding.

The Groton Town Police Department around 10:30 a.m. said high tide, which hit at 10:06 a.m., resulted in significant flooding conditions they expected "to worsen before they get better."

Police said also to avoid the intersection of South Road and Route 1 in the area of the Poquonnock River.