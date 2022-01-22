Police Warn Of 'Grandparent Scam': Fairfield Patch PM

Here are the news stories trending in Fairfield this evening:

The scammer posed as a resident's grandson, claiming he was hurt and needed money, according to Fairfield police.>>>Read more.

Connecticut's coronavirus infection rate remains extremely high. Here is how Fairfield compares.>>>Read more.

These local pets are searching for their forever homes.>>>Read more.

The investigation is ongoing.>>>Read more.

This article originally appeared on the Fairfield Patch