Police warn of hot car dangers after child found dead outside Tennessee store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A young child was found dead in a car outside a store in Tennessee on Friday afternoon.

Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland said the child was found in a car at a Food City store at about 3 p.m.

The gender and age of the child were not immediately available.

“Young child. It was a young child, we can confirm that for sure," Erland said.

Knoxville police officers and Knox County Sheriff Office deputies had a large area of the parking lot roped off with police tape. A blue tarp was seen draped over a car's backseat.

It is not known where the parents or guardians of the child were while temperatures crept toward 90 or how long the child was left in the car.

The car a child was found dead in outside a Food City on 5078 Clinton Highway, is towed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

“It’s important to note how fast a car can heat up when it’s closed and the windows are up it heats up incredibly fast," Erland said. "And really, animal or child are really going to struggle in those environments and they can’t be left very long.

“So, it’s always a reminder to look before you leave your vehicle. Check your backseats. Set reminders for yourself to check the backseat and make sure the child isn’t back there.”

Between 1990 to 2017, 837 children younger than 14 – including 30 in Tennessee – died from being left in hot cars, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported.

When the outside temperature is 93 degrees, the temperature inside a car can reach 125 degrees in just 20 minutes, according to information from East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Those temperatures can quickly raise body temperature to dangerous levels.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Hot car deaths: Police warn of dangers after child found in Knoxville