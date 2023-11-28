Police warn of iPhone update's 'NameDrop' feature; here's how to turn it off

TechCrunch

Google today introduced new tools for website owners, including those running social media sites and discussion forums, who want to better elevate their content in Google's search results. The feature follows Google's reprioritization of user-generated web content over SEO-optimized junk, which has increasingly become a problem on today's modern web. In May, Google first rolled out a new "Perspectives" search filter that would highlight posts from discussion boards like Reddit, Q&A sites like Quora and social media platforms in its search results.