Police warn motorists to drive sober as Labor Day approaches

OTTAWA COUNTY — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies across Michigan are reminding drivers to stay sober as Labor Day approaches.

OCSO, Michigan State Police and other agencies have teamed up for “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over." The campaign will run until Sept. 4. Deputies will conduct increased enforcement and educate the public about the dangers of impaired driving.

OCSO deputies will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the three-week enforcement period. It's illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher in Michigan. Motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they’re impaired.

OCSO noted Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest times of year in terms of impaired-driving fatalities.

There were 40 drivers killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in Michigan over the Labor Day holiday weekend periods from 2018 to 2022, according to the MSP Criminal Justice information Center. In those crashes, one-third of the drivers killed were alcohol-impaired.

More information about the campaign is available at nhtsa.gov/campaign/drive-sober-or-get-pulled-over.

