Police warn motorists about unattended cars

Nov. 30—HIGH POINT — It's a comforting experience on a cold morning like the ones that have beset the area recently — warming up your car so it's not frigid when you head to work.

But police warn that leaving your car unattended for just a matter of minutes could result in your vehicle being stolen. That's what happened during the Thanksgiving holiday across High Point.

From Wednesday to Sunday, the High Point Police Department handled at least eight instances of cars reported stolen, including several where the vehicle was started remotely while the would-be driver was inside the residence preparing to go to work or run an errand. In one case a stolen car ended up in a wreck in the southwestern section of the city.

Thefts of unlocked cars are a year-round problem, Capt. Patrick O'Toole said. But the issue takes on a seasonal dimension with the onset of cold overnight temperatures that spur motorists to start their cars and wait in the house while the car's interior warms.

Thieves canvassing a neighborhood don't need much time to steal an unattended vehicle, O'Toole told The High Point Enterprise.

AAA Carolinas warns motorists to avoid leaving vehicles unattended with the engine running, public relations representative Tiffany Wright said.

"As it gets colder outside, a warmer car is definitely more inviting, but it's more inviting to thieves as well," she said. "With today's anti-theft technology, stealing a car has become more difficult. But when you leave your car running, you've made it easy."

Regardless of the time of year, O'Toole said, police advise motorists to lock their cars and not leave vehicles unattended after cranking the engine.

"This is an all-the-time thing," he said. "You would be surprised at the number of vehicles ... where a criminal just opens an unlocked door."

A related issue is the prevalence of car owners leaving firearms in an unlocked vehicle and are then stolen, the captain said.

"In very basic criminology, you need two things to commit a crime — opportunity and intent," O'Toole said. "People give criminals an opportunity when they leave their vehicles unlocked and running."

