Police warn Neshannock residents of increased car break-ins

The Neshannock Police Department says cars are being broken into in public places.

Car windows have been smashed at different public parking lots, parks and recreational facilities. Suspects are taking valuables from inside.

Police are asking people in Lawrence County to keep all valuables out of their vehicles or in their trunks.

