Police warn 'net is closing in' for suspect linked to Mark Cavendish raid

Police have warned "the net is closing in" for a suspect they would like to speak to in connection with a violent attack at a British cycling champion's home.

Three men have already been jailed for their part in a knifepoint robbery at Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta's house in Ongar, Essex.

Prosecutors said a balaclava-clad gang, threatened the couple and took two Richard Mille watches worth a total of £700,000 on 27 November 2021.

Essex Police still want to speak to a fourth man, George Goddard, who was not apprehended and warned him that "time was running out".

Det Ch Insp Tony Atkin, leading the investigation, said: “We know from the evidence that four masked men with weapons entered that house.

“Our final suspect, George Goddard, remains outstanding and I know the net is closing in on him. He will also know this and feel this."

Addressing Goddard directly he said the clock was ticking and added: "George, you will not stay hidden.

“We will continue to pursue you.”

The force said Goddard is from Loughton in Essex but has connections across east London.

Two men, Romario Henry, 31, and Ali Sesay, 28, were jailed in February and sentenced to 15 years and 12 years respectively for robbery.

Jo Jobson, 27, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of two counts of robbery and he was handed a 15-year jail sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Judge Timothy Walker, sentencing Jobson, described the raid as "targeted and carefully planned", involving "at least four people, possibly more".

Mr and Mrs Cavendish and their children were in bed at the time and the judge said the effects on the family had been "dreadful".

Anyone with information about Goddard should contact police on 101, citing ‘Operation Chamber’.

Information can also be reported anonomously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

