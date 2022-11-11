Police warn of ongoing chimney sweep scam in Melrose

Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant after a recent run of chimney sweep scams in the area.

Melrose Police say two residents were approached by would-be scammers recently and reported them to the police. The two incidents are under investigation.

Many home improvement scams such as these target elderly residents, according to officials. The scammers claim homeowners need chimney repairs and initially offer low prices for the work. The price begins to increase as the crook claims additional work needs to be done to the chimney. Police say once the homeowner declines to pay for the increasingly expensive work up front, the scammers disappear and leave the work they started unfinished.

Law enforcement officials would like to share the following tips to regarding home improvement contractor scams:

Scammers often approach potential victims for home improvement scams by phone, email or by traveling door-to-door, and may claim they’ve been performing work locally and have surplus material.

Inquire about whether the company will provide a warranty and how long that warranty will last.

Check to make sure the contractor is registered with the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation by using their home improvement contractor registration look up service. Request a business card or website address for the contractor’s business.

Anyone who has information in regards to these chimney sweep scams is encouraged to contact Melrose Police.

For more information about verifying home improvement contractors, click here.

