Police warn of organized panhandling scam around Rhode Island. What to look for.

WEST WARWICK – The West Warwick Police Department is warning of an organized group that is "aggressively panhandling at street intersections throughout Rhode Island" in an effort to scam drivers.

"This group uses photos (displayed on cardboard) of a sick child and indicate that they are either collecting money for cancer treatment for this child, or that the child has passed away and they are collecting money for burial expenses," the police say.

"The cardboard that they hold also contains an image of a Cash App (for money transfers from your phone) that states it goes toward the child in the photo," the police say in a Facebook post. "Further investigation into this group and this Cash App has determined that this is a scam and that they are only collecting money to put into their own bank accounts."

The police say the group is from Romania via Texas.

"This group will usually go to major intersections in various locations for a day or two to collect money and information from unsuspecting persons and then move on to other locations," the police say. "They are taking advantage of the goodness in people, and we want the public to be aware of this group and what they are actually about."

