Police warn parents that online child predators target children in small towns, too

WESTMINSTER – Local law enforcement officials are urging parents to monitor their children’s activity on social media. The announcement comes after police made several arrests of adult men attempting to meet up with what they thought were children after meeting them on online dating websites.

“We commonly hear about how Westminster is a nice town, and that sort of thing couldn’t happen here, but the reality is that the same kinds of things happen in Westminster as in the bigger cities, it’s just on a smaller scale,” said Police Chief Ralph LeBlanc. “We want people to be alert because these kinds of predators are willing to visit our small town.”

On July 6, Westminster police arrested 32-year-old Kevin Brady of Fitchburg and charged him with enticing a child under 16 years of age, according to LeBlanc. Investigators had received information from a third party that indicated Brady had made arrangements to meet with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy at a location in Westminster. The information provided to police showed that Brady had used social media dating apps to meet the individual he thought to be a minor.

The anonymity provided by the internet has made it easier for online predators to engage with potential victims, LeBlanc said. The best way for parents to protect their kids, he added, is to educate themselves about the dangers possibly lurking on the web.

“Having conversations with their children and their teenagers about what they’re doing online and what kinds of apps they’re using is a good way to get an understanding of the issue,” he explained. “And then they should Google those apps to find out if it’s just a game or maybe something more dangerous.”

LeBlanc said there is no good reason for a child to have adult dating apps, such as Tinder, Bumble or Grindr, on their devices.

Parents should also be on the lookout for sudden changes in their child’s behavior, LeBlanc said, especially if the child seems to be more secretive than usual.

“Are they hiding their devices when adults walk into the room because they don’t want anyone to see what they might be doing?” he said. “That’s definitely a sign to look out for.”

LeBlanc added that parents should strongly discourage their child from accepting friend requests from strangers.

“If (a child) is on social media, they shouldn’t be conversing with someone they don’t know in person,” he explained, adding that many predators pose as teenagers online – complete with a profile photo of a teen – in an effort to gain trust with youngsters.

The Brady arrest marks the third time since May that Westminster police have charged area men with attempting to meet up with underage boys, LeBlanc said.

Michael Ciulla of Fitchburg was arrested on April 25, and on May 2, Westminster law enforcement officials applied for an arrest warrant for Raymond Chesborough of Gardner, who was charged with enticing a child and sending obscene material to a minor. Chesborough was arrested by Gardner police on the warrant.

All three of the suspects had used online dating apps to meet up with someone they believed to be a teenage boy for the purpose of having sex, LeBlanc said.

In April, Robert Gary McGorty of Winchendon was arrested after police said he had been caught actively attempting to entice a child under 16 years of age to meet him for a sexual encounter. Investigators said they had been provided with text messages and video evidence that show McGorty had attempted to arrange a meeting with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old male.

Winchendon Chief of Police David Walsh said his department has not received any additional reports of similar activity in the community since the McGorty arrest.

"We have the normal internet scams and thefts where people are attempting to get (personal) information, but as far as juveniles being targeted, I can't say I've seen any type of increase in that," Walsh said.

But it is still important for parents to remain vigilant about what their children are doing on social media sites, Walsh added.

Westminster police and the FBI conducted an investigation six years ago into a 23-year-old resident who was alleged to have exploited approximately 150 boys by posing as a teenage girl on the internet and convincing the boys to send him nude photos and videos. Curtis Simoneau was arrested in 2017 and pleaded guilty to two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography. Simoneau was sentenced to 17 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release, and he was required to register as a sex offender.

LeBlanc recommended that concerned parents consult the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website Home (missingkids.org) and NetSmartz Home (missingkids.org) for more information about ways to keep their child safe while online.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Police caution parents after recent arrests of accused child predators