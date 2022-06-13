Police warn people not to ‘wake & bake’ in their parks

City of South Fulton Police are telling people not to light up in their parks.

The police department posted on Facebook “Please don’t ‘Wake & Bake’ in our parks.”

Police say a Park Ranger Unit noticed what they described as a suspicious car at Cedar Grove Park.

Investigators say they noticed a strong odor of suspected marijuana.

Police posted they detained the person in the car and found marijuana and a gun.

The man was given a citation and a court date and released, according to police.

City of South Fulton Police say the Park Ranger Unit is responsible for patrolling our city parks to ensure a safe and positive environment for their citizens.

