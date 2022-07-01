Police warn of phone scam related to warrants

Jul. 1—ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is warning residents that a warrant phone scam has returned to the area, and that police or court officials will never call residents to request money or gift cards to have a warrant removed.

Over the past week, individuals purporting to be Elkhart County Sheriff's Office employees called individuals regarding alleged "warrants." Scammers are telling victims to put money on gift cards or pay scammers through apps in order to have the warrants lifted or "resolved."