Police warn public about fake cop calls

Aug. 6—HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department is warning of a scam involving calls from con artists pretending to be police officers.

In the scam, a caller claims to be a detective and accuses the individual of missing a court date or ignoring a subpoena. The fake detective threatens to arrest the person or assess a fine.

The caller then requests that the individual get a sum of money and then meet someone to pay a fine to avoid arrest.

The police emphasize that officers will not call anyone and ask them to pay a fine. The police also will not accept any payment by cash, check, credit card, PayPal or CashApp.

The police ask that if you believe that you have been contacted as part of this scam, contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.