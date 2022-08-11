Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities

Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities.

The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days.

It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but Franklin police said in a press release that the burglaries occurred “under similar circumstances.”

Bellingham police said in a statement that three burglaries were reported on Sunday, July 31. The incidents occurred on Arrowhead Road, Temi Road and Rondeau Road.

According to Bellingham police, the homes that were targeted showed signs that they were unoccupied.

“It does not appear that this suspect would attempt to enter an occupied home,” the department said.

Police share video of the possible burglary suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bellingham police at 508-966-1515.

Franklin Police also said in a statement they are investigating several break-ins sometime between 9 a.m. Saturday, August 6 and 8 a.m. Sunday, August 7, in the northern area of town.

“The operator is believed to be a male wearing a white shirt that would walk from his vehicle after parking a far distance from the target homes,” according to the department.

“Please remember to lock all doors and windows in your home when you are away and refrain from posting travel details on social media,” Franklin police said. “Have someone check your home while you are away.”

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Detective Landry of the Franklin police at 508-440-2761.

In Medway, police said in a statement that there were three house break-ins that most likely happened between 5 and 7 pm Friday, August 6, in the Brentwood area and on Oakview Circle.

According to the department, the suspect appears to have looked for unlocked doors and chose to break rear windows to gain entry when he or she failed to find an open door. Medway police said the suspect appeared to be looking for cash and/or jewelry.

“In our experience, such individuals will target master bedrooms first in an effort to get in and out quickly,” police said. “If you have valuable jewelry or keep a large amount of cash in your home, you should not keep it in the master bedroom but consider creating a bait jewelry box with nothing but unsentimental costume jewelry stored inside.”

Medway police ask that if anyone saw someone suspicious on Friday or remember a stranger knocking on their door to contact them at 508-533-3212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

