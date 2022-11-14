Police warn residents of phone scam attempting to collect ‘donations’ on behalf of law enforcement

Police are warning residents of a phone scam in which the scammer is claiming to be from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, according to the Centerville Ohio Police Departments (CPD) social media page.

The scammers are calling to collect donations on behalf of the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, the CPD spokesperson said in the social media post. If you receive this phone call, police said it is a scam.

If you are a victim of this phone scam, CPD asks that you report the information to local law enforcement immediately, the spokesperson said.



