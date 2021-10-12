Police warn of scams, identity theft

Oct. 12—The state police in New Castle are warning residents to protect themselves against identity theft and theft from their personal financial accounts.

They have reported many instances lately of people whose identity was stolen and they were defrauded out of unemployment benefit checks.

Most recently, a 73-year-old Hickory Township man was eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance and was awaiting a bank card with more than $5,000 in funds attached, but it never arrived, police said. The card was confirmed to have been issued three months earlier and he did not receive it.

A 39-year-old Pulaski Township man reported he was extorted online by an unknown person posing as a suitor, who managed to steal $2,000 from him, the police reported.

The police are reminding people to use sound judgment when divulging any personal information or financial information unknown callers or unconfirmed sources. They also should actively monitor their credit reports, looking for inconsistencies or suspicious activities, and take care when sending money to anyone.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com