Police warn of sexual assault Wednesday in Logan Square

Chicago police issued a community alert after a sexual assault of a woman Wednesday night inside of her apartment in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a man entered the victim’s residence near Armitage and Mozart avenues. Once inside, the male forced the victim to engage in a sex act, the alert said.

The man left the victim’s apartment walking north toward Armitage, police said.

He was described by police as Black, between 20 to 30 years of age, and weighing between 180 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket with a black hood and black stripes on the left sleeve, with black shorts and black croc sandals.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.