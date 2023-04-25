Police warn of 'smash and grab' burglaries

Apr. 25—SOUTH WINDSOR — Multiple neighborhoods in town were victims to "smash and grab" burglaries from Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

Windows of vehicles in the northern area of Avery Street, Felt Road and Nutmeg Road South were smashed and broken into, and in some cases items were stolen. Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said Monday that 13 reports were received and a couple of the victims had a laptop or a backpack taken.

"We will be ramping up patrols during the overnight hours in the hopes we can help and prevent these incidents from happening in such high volume," he said.

Cleverdon said officers are gathering surveillance footage to determine if there are any photos of suspect vehicles to share with area departments.

Meanwhile, police are reminding residents to lock their doors and take valuable items inside the house. Security cameras and well-lit areas also help deter these types of incidents, officials said.