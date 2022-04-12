Police warn of string of vehicle break-ins

Apr. 12—Frederick police are warning about an increase in thefts from vehicles in which suspects broke car windows to take materials inside.

The department has seen 12 such cases since March 26, a large number for that period of time, Capt. Kirk Henneberry said Monday.

The vast majority of thefts are still from unlocked vehicles, he said.

The suspect or suspects seem to be looking into vehicles to see if there are things worth taking before smashing the window, he said, and police are advising residents to get into the habit of locking their vehicle doors and removing items such as purses, wallets and electronics or putting them out of sight.

On March 26, officers responded to three cases in the 200 block of East 16th Street, Henneberry said. On March 30, there were four cases in the 800 block of Ivy Way, two cases in the 900 block of Mansion Drive on April 2, one case in the first block of West 10th Street on ThursdayApril 7 and two cases in the 200 block of West Second Street on MondayApril 11.

Officers are patrolling through parking lots and residential neighborhoods, but police encourage residents to report suspicious people or activity by calling 301-600-2012 for nonemergency matters, or by calling 911 if they see a crime in progress.

