Police warn of telephone scammers posing as officers

The Bridgeport Police Department Sunday issued a warning of a telephone scam in which callers pose as officers threatening legal action for missed jury duty in an attempt to solicit payments.

The department has been notified of several telephone calls regarding scammers posing as members of the agency and claiming that the person has a delinquent jury duty notice. The scammer then claimed that the person has an outstanding arrest warrant for jury duty violations and has to pay a fine to be placed back into good standing, police said.

“These calls are fake and not made from anyone at the BPD,” police said.

The department issued advice to those who receive these types of calls:

Do not give in to pressure to take immediate action.

Do not engage in any conversation, as scammers may record your response.

Do not provide your credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to the caller.

Do not send money if a caller tells you to wire money, use a mobile cash app., or pay with a prepaid debit card or gift card.

Do not travel to any location the caller has asked you to go to.

Anyone who has been a victim of these types of scam calls is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Financial Crimes Unit at 203-581-5210.