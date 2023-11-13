Police warn of thieves targeting residents in 6 Merrimack Valley communities

Several Massachusetts communities in the Merrimack Valley are have issued crime alerts amid multiple jewelry thefts last week.

Lowell, Tyngsborough, Chelmsford, Dracut, Billerica, and Tewksbury want residents to know that two individuals have been robbing unsuspecting victims, often the elderly, of their jewelry.

According to police, these individuals, a man and a woman travel together, call victims over to their vehicle to speak, and offer to place fake jewelry on the victims.

While placing the fake jewelry, they will attempt to steal the jewelry belonging to and worn by the victims, sometimes in a violent nature, and then drive away, police say.

“Do not approach them or their vehicle and do not engage in conversation with them, even if they seem friendly. If you are walking alone in these communities, especially if you are elderly, try to keep your jewelry hidden,” police say.

If you are approached by someone suspicious or believe you see the suspects in the area, police ask that you call your local police department.

