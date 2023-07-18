Police warn TikTok door-kicking trend may be dangerous after incidents in Bear, Glasgow

A recently revived TikTok challenge has multiple teenagers wanted on criminal charges for kicking strangers' doors, the New Castle County Police Department said Tuesday.

The "door kick challenge," similar to ding-dong ditching, involves punching or kicking someone's door and running away. Videos of the prank are then posted on social media, often to the tune of Kesha's song "Die Young."

The department has reported six incidents of young people doing the door kick challenge across New Castle County in recent weeks, spokesperson Sgt. Tracey Duffy said.

CRIME: Bridgeville man wanted for June domestic-related shooting near children arrested

Three of the incidents involved teens kicking the doors to homes in Brennan Estate Townhouses in Glasgow before running or biking away, according to New Castle County police. One door was reportedly damaged when it was kicked on July 12.

Duffy said three more reports of door kicking have been received this week, all of them at Bear homes. She said no damage or injuries were reported. Still, she cautioned anyone from doing the challenge.

"It's not safe," she said.

If someone believes their home is being broken into, they could react with violence, Duffy said. People participating in the trend can also face criminal charges.

Anyone who believes they have had their doors kicked as part of the challenge should contact police.

